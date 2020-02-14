rfp

Love in the time of the pitch process
Feb 14, 2020
Katie Keating

RFP: Possibly the worst introduction for a blind date a person could imagine.

Brown-Forman launches brand-wide review of global creative AORs including Jack Daniel's
Jul 2, 2019
Oliver McAteer

"We are at a pivotal moment in time as we seek to deliver the next generation of growth for our brands," said Mark McCallum.

Disney sends out official RFP documents to global markets
Jun 28, 2019
Lindsay Stein

The Disney global media review is now in full swing.

4As Malaysia again condemns 'disturbing' pitch behaviour
Jan 24, 2019
Faaez Samadi

The association issued another statement following ongoing reports of brands trying to stake claims over agency pitch ideas.

Plenty of revenue opportunity for Singapore: Cvent
Dec 17, 2018
Staff Writer

Singapore wraps up the year with promise for 2019.

4As Malaysia slams brands over 'unethical' pitch practices
Jul 4, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Agency association takes stand against claims of clients demanding ownership of agency pitch ideas.

