Feb 14, 2020
Love in the time of the pitch process
RFP: Possibly the worst introduction for a blind date a person could imagine.
Jul 2, 2019
Brown-Forman launches brand-wide review of global creative AORs including Jack Daniel's
"We are at a pivotal moment in time as we seek to deliver the next generation of growth for our brands," said Mark McCallum.
Jun 28, 2019
Disney sends out official RFP documents to global markets
The Disney global media review is now in full swing.
Jan 24, 2019
4As Malaysia again condemns 'disturbing' pitch behaviour
The association issued another statement following ongoing reports of brands trying to stake claims over agency pitch ideas.
Dec 17, 2018
Plenty of revenue opportunity for Singapore: Cvent
Singapore wraps up the year with promise for 2019.
Jul 4, 2018
4As Malaysia slams brands over 'unethical' pitch practices
Agency association takes stand against claims of clients demanding ownership of agency pitch ideas.
