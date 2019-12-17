restructuring
Dentsu slashes profit forecast, cuts international jobs as woes deepen
Australia, China and Singapore are among markets facing an 11% cut in headcount in response to challenging markets. Dentsu shares traded down 5% today.
WPP's Read: We're focusing on collaboration, rather than 'collapsing' brands
"I don’t think WPP needs to be smaller. We need to be simpler to navigate [for clients]," Read tells Campaign.
'Burn the whole industry to the ground'
A former ad man suggests how to torch and then rebuild the ad agency model.
Zecha steps down from TBWA-ISC Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR - With the retirement of TBWA-ISC Malaysia chairman Austen Zecha, one source says the agency will move toward a fully-owned model. TBWA has however categorically denied that a full acquisition is on the cards.
TNS announces restructure with regional HQ headed by Chris Riquier
ASIA-PACIFIC - Global custom research company TNS has announced its latest restructuring with the formation of new TNS operations in Asia-Pacific (APAC). Singapore becomes the APAC regional headquarters, headed up by CEO Chris Riquier, effective 1 January 2011.
Text 100 restructures China operations
SHANGHAI - Text 100 has promoted managing consultant of Text 100 Shanghai TT Yang (pictured) to the role of managing director for China, charged with overseeing Text 100's Beijing and Shanghai offices as part of a wider management restructure that sees the agency create a central leadership role for the market.
