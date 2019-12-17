restructuring

Dentsu slashes profit forecast, cuts international jobs as woes deepen
Dec 17, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu slashes profit forecast, cuts international jobs as woes deepen

Australia, China and Singapore are among markets facing an 11% cut in headcount in response to challenging markets. Dentsu shares traded down 5% today.

WPP's Read: We're focusing on collaboration, rather than 'collapsing' brands
Jun 18, 2018
Gideon Spanier

WPP's Read: We're focusing on collaboration, rather than 'collapsing' brands

"I don’t think WPP needs to be smaller. We need to be simpler to navigate [for clients]," Read tells Campaign.

'Burn the whole industry to the ground'
Nov 27, 2017
Erik Ingvoldstad

'Burn the whole industry to the ground'

A former ad man suggests how to torch and then rebuild the ad agency model.

Zecha steps down from TBWA-ISC Malaysia
Sep 5, 2011
Emily Tan

Zecha steps down from TBWA-ISC Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - With the retirement of TBWA-ISC Malaysia chairman Austen Zecha, one source says the agency will move toward a fully-owned model. TBWA has however categorically denied that a full acquisition is on the cards.

TNS announces restructure with regional HQ headed by Chris Riquier
Dec 14, 2010
Benjamin Li

TNS announces restructure with regional HQ headed by Chris Riquier

ASIA-PACIFIC - Global custom research company TNS has announced its latest restructuring with the formation of new TNS operations in Asia-Pacific (APAC). Singapore becomes the APAC regional headquarters, headed up by CEO Chris Riquier, effective 1 January 2011.

Text 100 restructures China operations
Apr 22, 2010
Anita Davis

Text 100 restructures China operations

SHANGHAI - Text 100 has promoted managing consultant of Text 100 Shanghai TT Yang (pictured) to the role of managing director for China, charged with overseeing Text 100's Beijing and Shanghai offices as part of a wider management restructure that sees the agency create a central leadership role for the market.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia