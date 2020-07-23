renault

How the best-laid purchase plans are becoming impulse buys
Jul 23, 2020
Matt Scotton

How the best-laid purchase plans are becoming impulse buys

Advances in technology are making it easier for consumers to impulsively purchase products that would traditionally have taken months or even years to work their way through the sales funnel.

Oh goodness, this Renault ad is swoon-worthy
Nov 13, 2019
Ad Nut

Oh goodness, this Renault ad is swoon-worthy

An epic 30-year love story has our resident ad critic somewhat hot and bothered.

Nissan's Ghosn scandal: The brand impact
Nov 20, 2018
David Blecken

Nissan's Ghosn scandal: The brand impact

The shock arrest of the leader widely credited with leading a turnaround is unlikely to do much long-term damage and may even be an opportunity, according to experts contacted by Campaign.

Tag Heuer offers J.League tickets via Instagram free kick competition
Oct 15, 2018
David Blecken

Tag Heuer offers J.League tickets via Instagram free kick competition

A fun, straightforward promotion by the sponsor makes good use of Instagram Stories.

Formula E charged up for more races in Asia
Nov 4, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Formula E charged up for more races in Asia

ASIA-PACIFIC - Motorsport’s inaugural electric-car race in Beijing in September drew more than 25 million viewers, of which 44 per cent were in Asia, prompting organisers to increase the number of races in the region next year.

TBWA Greater China wins Renault's creative account
Jan 31, 2012
Benjamin Li

TBWA Greater China wins Renault's creative account

BEIJING - Renault has appointed TBWA Greater China as its creative partner in China. The win followed a three-way competitive pitch in December.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia