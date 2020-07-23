renault
How the best-laid purchase plans are becoming impulse buys
Advances in technology are making it easier for consumers to impulsively purchase products that would traditionally have taken months or even years to work their way through the sales funnel.
Oh goodness, this Renault ad is swoon-worthy
An epic 30-year love story has our resident ad critic somewhat hot and bothered.
Nissan's Ghosn scandal: The brand impact
The shock arrest of the leader widely credited with leading a turnaround is unlikely to do much long-term damage and may even be an opportunity, according to experts contacted by Campaign.
Tag Heuer offers J.League tickets via Instagram free kick competition
A fun, straightforward promotion by the sponsor makes good use of Instagram Stories.
Formula E charged up for more races in Asia
ASIA-PACIFIC - Motorsport’s inaugural electric-car race in Beijing in September drew more than 25 million viewers, of which 44 per cent were in Asia, prompting organisers to increase the number of races in the region next year.
TBWA Greater China wins Renault's creative account
BEIJING - Renault has appointed TBWA Greater China as its creative partner in China. The win followed a three-way competitive pitch in December.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins