reed collins

Ogilvy names regional creative chief, other leaders
Feb 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy names regional creative chief, other leaders

A series of appointments, including a CCO triumvirate for India, a chairman overseeing Singapore and Malaysia, new CEOs in Malaysia and Vietnam, and more, follows yesterday's confirmation of the departure of Sonal Dabral.

Creative duo replaces Eugene Cheong at Ogilvy
Jan 15, 2019
David Blecken

Creative duo replaces Eugene Cheong at Ogilvy

The move reflects diminished need for Asia-Pacific regional leadership.

Ogilvy makes creative changes for Japan, North Asia, ASEAN
Feb 2, 2018
David Blecken

Ogilvy makes creative changes for Japan, North Asia, ASEAN

Agency creates North Asia and ASEAN chief creative officer roles, and appoints a new CCO in Japan.

Turning Ogilvy HK around with respect: CCO Reed Collins
Feb 16, 2015
Emily Tan

Turning Ogilvy HK around with respect: CCO Reed Collins

Continent-hopping creative Reed Collins believes a softer, nice-guy approach beats breaking heads for getting results in today’s non-stop, high-pressure environment.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia