Feb 4, 2020
Ogilvy names regional creative chief, other leaders
A series of appointments, including a CCO triumvirate for India, a chairman overseeing Singapore and Malaysia, new CEOs in Malaysia and Vietnam, and more, follows yesterday's confirmation of the departure of Sonal Dabral.
Jan 15, 2019
Creative duo replaces Eugene Cheong at Ogilvy
The move reflects diminished need for Asia-Pacific regional leadership.
Feb 2, 2018
Ogilvy makes creative changes for Japan, North Asia, ASEAN
Agency creates North Asia and ASEAN chief creative officer roles, and appoints a new CCO in Japan.
Feb 16, 2015
Turning Ogilvy HK around with respect: CCO Reed Collins
Continent-hopping creative Reed Collins believes a softer, nice-guy approach beats breaking heads for getting results in today’s non-stop, high-pressure environment.
