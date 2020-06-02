raja rajamannar

'Priceless' pivot: How Mastercard took exclusive experiences online
Jun 2, 2020
Matthew Miller

'Priceless' pivot: How Mastercard took exclusive experiences online

Global CMO Raja Rajamannar told the Campaign Connect audience how Mastercard's pre-COVID risk planning, and its well-formed brand purpose, guided its actions through the crisis.

'I’ve moved money—a lot of it—from traditional advertising to experiences': Mastercard CMO
Sep 19, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

'I've moved money—a lot of it—from traditional advertising to experiences': Mastercard CMO

"Advertising is dead. Advertising is all about storytelling—so I say storytelling is dead. The future is storymaking," says Raja Rajamannar.

WFA names Raja Rajamannar president
Mar 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

WFA names Raja Rajamannar president

Edward Bell of Cathay Pacific, Lynette Pang of Singapore Tourism Board, Atul Agrawal of Tata and Adam Mohamed Wee Abdullah of CIMB join the organisation's executive committee.

Vote for WFA's Global Marketer of the Year
Jan 25, 2018
Staff Reporters

Vote for WFA's Global Marketer of the Year

All six shortlisted CMOs have been revealed. Vote now for World Federation of Advertisers Global Marketer of the Year.

MasterCard's CMO on refreshing a 'Priceless' platform
May 8, 2015
Byravee Iyer

MasterCard's CMO on refreshing a 'Priceless' platform

GLOBAL - It’s tempting to take a 17-year-old brand platform and overhaul it, but MasterCard CMO Raja Rajamannar is too smart to mess with a legendary concept, so instead he is evolving the 'Priceless' campaign.

