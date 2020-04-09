radio
AKQA launches global radio station to improve morale during lockdown
The global broadcast will likely carry on post-COVID-19.
Loud and clear: Audio marketing investments gathering pace says IAB
Nine of 10 respondents to an IAB Australia study say they are placing ads in streaming services, as podcasts also see significant growth.
Radio, someone still loves you
Audio advertising is set for a surge in APAC, and brands should start capitalising now on this premium, fraud-free, brand-safe environment.
Heard the one about the efficacy of podcast ads?
Research on podcast listener behaviour is still in its infancy, but early studies into the effectiveness of advertising on this popular medium are turning it into an exciting new playground for marketing creatives.
DB Export 'prints' newspaper ads...on radio
The sustainability-focused New Zealand beer brand gives ad formats an entertaining switcheroo — because 'you can't have a beer without a planet'.
Thai developer buys stake in Monocle
Sansiri takes minority stake in UK-based media firm to help its marketing efforts internationally.
