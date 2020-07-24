race

AT&T passes the microphone to US employees for BLM campaign
4 days ago
Laura Entis

AT&T passes the microphone to US employees for BLM campaign

The telecom giant's social media director felt it was important to hear from Black workers, not executives.

Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you
Jul 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you

Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.

Singapore’s top influencer investigated for racist tweets, use of N-word
Jul 10, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Singapore’s top influencer investigated for racist tweets, use of N-word

Wendy Cheng, aka Xiaxue, stands by her stance in a defensive blogpost, and one brand has already pulled a partnership with her.

I've been the token brown woman in adland but it's time to speak up
Jun 25, 2020
Nell Bhadresha

I've been the token brown woman in adland but it's time to speak up

Imagine walking into a room where you are the only non-white person. It is time for agencies to do more to foster racial inclusivity.

Brands in Asia, this is not the time to stay silent
Jun 8, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Brands in Asia, this is not the time to stay silent

The Black Lives Matter movement in the US has roused many people in Asia to look at patterns of systemic racism in their own backyards. It’s time brands do the same.

L'Oreal faces backlash for Black Lives Matter post
Jun 2, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

L'Oreal faces backlash for Black Lives Matter post

Model Munroe Bergdorf called brand 'racist snakes' after her experience in 2017.

