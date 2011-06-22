qatar

Qatar World Cup is advertising’s biggest ‘set-piece’ opportunity
1 day ago
Richard Kirk

Brands should start planning for Fifa's first winter World Cup.

Batey and Qatar Airways unveil worldwide campaign
Jun 22, 2011
Paul Howell

PARIS - Qatar Airways has launched a new television advertising campaign, highlighting its growing range of destinations and award-winning cabin crew. Developed by Batey, the spots are directed by cinematographer Michael Buckley.

