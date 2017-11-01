pully chau

Pully Chau leaves Cheil to head up Edelman Greater China
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Pully Chau leaves Cheil to head up Edelman Greater China

Adland veteran tasked with overseeing Edelman’s China operations of 400 staff.

Pully Chau named CEO of Cheil Greater China
Nov 1, 2017
Staff Writer

Pully Chau named CEO of Cheil Greater China

Appointment fills vacancy left by Aaron Lau earlier this year

Cheil hires Greater China industry heavyweight Pully Chau
Oct 23, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Cheil hires Greater China industry heavyweight Pully Chau

Beijing - Cheil Greater China has named well-known industry exec Pully Chau as its group chief operating officer.

Draftfcb China hires new CEO from Ogilvy, plans new direction
Jan 20, 2014
Emily Tan

Draftfcb China hires new CEO from Ogilvy, plans new direction

SHANGHAI - Draftfcb has hired Edward Bell, Ogilvy & Mather's group head of planning and strategy, to helm its Greater China operations as CEO.

DraftFCB confirms departure of Greater China chairman & CEO
Dec 19, 2013
Benjamin Li

DraftFCB confirms departure of Greater China chairman & CEO

GREATER CHINA - Pully Chau, chairman and CEO of DraftFCB Greater China, has left the company, Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed.

Draftfcb closes Hong Kong office
Dec 11, 2013
Benjamin Li

Draftfcb closes Hong Kong office

HONG KONG - Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed that Draftfcb closed down its Hong Kong office yesterday. MD and ECD Iris Lo will be joining Publicis Hong Kong, according to sources.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

1 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

3 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

4 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

6 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

7 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

8 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

9 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

10 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook