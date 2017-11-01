pully chau
Pully Chau leaves Cheil to head up Edelman Greater China
Adland veteran tasked with overseeing Edelman’s China operations of 400 staff.
Pully Chau named CEO of Cheil Greater China
Appointment fills vacancy left by Aaron Lau earlier this year
Cheil hires Greater China industry heavyweight Pully Chau
Beijing - Cheil Greater China has named well-known industry exec Pully Chau as its group chief operating officer.
Draftfcb China hires new CEO from Ogilvy, plans new direction
SHANGHAI - Draftfcb has hired Edward Bell, Ogilvy & Mather's group head of planning and strategy, to helm its Greater China operations as CEO.
DraftFCB confirms departure of Greater China chairman & CEO
GREATER CHINA - Pully Chau, chairman and CEO of DraftFCB Greater China, has left the company, Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed.
Draftfcb closes Hong Kong office
HONG KONG - Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed that Draftfcb closed down its Hong Kong office yesterday. MD and ECD Iris Lo will be joining Publicis Hong Kong, according to sources.
