Pully Chau leaves Cheil to head up Edelman Greater China

Edelman has appointed Pully Chau as president for Greater China. Chau has had extensive leadership experience in the advertising industry, having started her career in 1984 at Ogilvy. Most recently she served as group CEO for China at Cheil Worldwide and prior to that, she led Draftfcb in China as well as Saatchi & Saatchi.

In her new role, Chau will be tasked to advance the network's agenda for delivering integrated communications and marketing in the region and will report to APAC president and CEO Stephen Kehoe. She will also enhance the agency's existing offerings and launch new specialist capabilities to further fuel growth.

The leaders of Edelman's businesses across mainland China, Hong Kong and Taipei—namely Mark Wang, Adrian Warr and Alexandra Pao—will report into Chau going forward, building synergies across offices and driving growth across the Greater Bay Area.

Kehoe said: "Pully is known in the industry as a game-changer. She is the right partner to build Edelman's future in these unique, high-growth markets that are evolving ahead of the curve. She is a proven business driver, having led large agencies and won substantial client remits at the highest level. Pully is very well connected across Greater China and will be a force multiplier for Edelman in the region."

Speaking on her new role, Chau said: "Nothing beats the excitement of joining the largest PR agency in their quest to redefine the game. With a unified mission to drive fast growth through integration, and by empowering the company's diverse team of high-flying talent, we are going to take the industry in a new direction."

She added that she developed a passion for integrated communications while working on the P&G business for 17 years at DMB&B as well as Saatchi & Saatchi, in both Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Today, Edelman's Greater China offices comprise over 400 people.

Cheil Worldwide tells Campaign that Yongsik Nam, president of Cheil China and Cheil PengTai will continue leading employees at Cheil Greater China and promoting its integration.

Editor's note: This story was updated on 6/1/2021 to include Cheil's response ongoing leadership in China.