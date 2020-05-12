public affairs

PR union slams Hong Kong govt decision to call for agency pitch
May 12, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

The Hong Kong government had previously struggled to find a PR agency partner to represent its ‘battered’ image, forcing it to relaunch the hunt via an open tender.

Is China losing the global PR war?
May 6, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

As Beijing invests billions of dollars to rebuild its post-outbreak image, we ask one PR chief if the world will be persuaded by its campaign.

Dentsu PR aligns with think tank for insight into Japan-US relations
May 23, 2019
David Blecken

The arrangement is the first of its kind for the Japanese agency.

To stand a chance in Japan, casino brands need frank communication
Apr 17, 2017
David Blecken

The door is technically open for casinos and integrated resorts, but potential operators still face a considerable communications challenge in winning people over.

How public affairs is leading the formation of Lixil’s global brand
Aug 1, 2016
David Blecken

The Japanese home fixtures and building company is demonstrating an enlightened approach to both communications and globalisation.

Built to survive a car crash, 'Graham' leaves Darwin in the dust
Jul 25, 2016
I-Hsien Sherwood

Clemenger BBDO makes a man who can survive an auto accident but can't turn his head.

