Grueling pitch conditions to stay until marketers shift disrespectful power dynamic
Nov 24, 2019
Nancy Hill

The fact of the matter is the clients hold all the cards. They always have, says the CEO of Media Sherpas.

The finance and marketing therapy session
Mar 21, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

FRONT STAGE PASS: Exclusive access to some of Campaign360's best on-stage sessions. Here, procurement, consultancy and marketing weigh-in on how to best work with finance teams on business goals.

New Kantar/Campaign research to shed light on the agency vs in-housing debate in APAC
Feb 26, 2019
Staff

Asia-Pacific business of marketing survey to be presented at Campaign360 next week in Singapore.

Is it time to stop hating the procurement department?
Nov 26, 2018
Olivia Parker

They're often seen by marketers and agencies as antagonistic and difficult, but relationships with procurement don't have to be this way. Here's how the function can work well within the value chain.

Nightmare pitch video is all too realistic
Nov 14, 2018
Ad Nut

An imagined post-pitch press conference, based on real-life examples, is perhaps too painful to laugh at.

The big squeeze: Events in the age of procurement
Feb 28, 2018
Megan Gell

How can event professionals best navigate the new purchasing environment?

