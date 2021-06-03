Advertising Marketing Analysis Opinions
Charlie Carpenter
1 day ago

A word to brand procurement chiefs: you get what you pay for

Clients have the potential to create a virtuous circle when they invest properly in their agency partners.

A word to brand procurement chiefs: you get what you pay for

Let me share a story that was told to me a while back.

The recent focus in Campaign on long-hours culture in agencies and the subsequent retort from Tim Lindsay, who said brands don’t pay their agencies enough, makes me feel it’s the right time for airing.

It was around three years ago that a wise agency sage and I were engaged in lively conversation over a real-life lunch. The discussion, which started light and breezy enough, reached an intense crescendo as it turned to all the worst elements of clients’ buying practices in the arena of marketing services.

Drawn-out pitches requiring agencies to give away their product for free, subsequent negotiations under duress for maximum leverage, marketers abdicating responsibility at the 11th hour to ruthless procurement types. You know the kind of cheery thing.

It was at this point that the agency sage paused. His mind had just conjured-up a moment that had clearly been a seminal one in a long and illustrious career. A wry smile came over his face and he began to recount a tale about a time when his agency had pitched for a sizeable and ambitious client that they appeared on the brink of winning.

Despite excitement upon taking a call from the senior client to reinforce the strong position in which the agency found themselves, his heart sank more than a little when she mentioned that the head of procurement would be paying a visit – despite this not having been mentioned before.

That familiar rising feeling of nagging concern washed over the agency sage in the way it does to any agency leader in these tense moments: the feeling that, having thrown more resources (human, financial and emotional) than they could truly afford at the process, they’d ultimately be shafted late in the day. The cost of losing had arguably become too great.

Apparently true to form, when the meeting arrived the conversation opened with much of the expected lingo about open-book policies, transparency on margins, visibility of base cost, ratios and more – culminating in a direct question about the agency’s best- and worst-paying client deals.

But then something surprising happened. Shedding the menacing aura for an altogether sunnier disposition, the procurement lead stated a desire to pay 10% more than the agency’s best-paying client. The only negotiation: that they would be uncompromising in their pursuit for the brand and agency (together) to make the best and most successful work of their respective histories.

It feels as though I hardly need spell out how this story ends but, then again, perhaps I do, given the rarity of truly equitable client-agency relationships in existence today. We can all be forgiven for forgetting what things look like when we don’t see them often enough.

Suffice to say, the agency sage was more animated at this point of the conversation than at any other. Not simply because his agency and, therefore, his staff were paid and treated with the respect their considerable talent and experience demanded (and the value their work generated), but because the results for the client were transformational, too.

He recounted a golden period that followed. One that saw top talent in the agency falling over themselves to work on the brand, and other market-leading talent from outside the agency falling over themselves to be hired for the same reason.

One that saw some of the best work the agency had ever created, with unrivalled results to match, untold effectiveness awards won and a general sense that the agency (and most within it) would drag themselves over hot coals to achieve the aims of the client. Through choice, not fear.

One that saw a knock-on effect in wider areas, too – the agency’s other clients developing a taste for bolder and more effective work, the client themselves attracting a higher calibre of marketing talent over time, other agencies starting to make better work, the industry more confident, focused, appealing and successful to next-generation talent.

All this from just one, single client. The classic snowball effect.

Now if you are a client-side marketer or procurement type, you will rightly read this story warily and as provocation that should be taken with a pinch of salt. It was told by an agency leader with a not insignificant stake in ensuring this narrative permeates far and wide. Sure.

But if Tim Lindsay’s assertion that conversations between agencies and client procurement teams have been going only one way for 30 years is deemed to be true and accurate (and I don’t hear a lot of dissenting voices), then it’s a provocation worth thinking very hard about.

If this enlightened approach from one client has the power to open dialogue about whether we have hit rock bottom in the incessant devaluation and commoditisation of creativity and be a catalyst to spark a reversal in the spiralling vortex of doom, then it has been a story worth telling.

The opportunity for change that comes off the back of this recent crisis we have all faced down is a once-in-a-generation window. Let’s not watch it pass us by.

Charlie Carpenter is chief executive of Creativebrief

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

3 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

4 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

5 Philips wraps global review

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

6 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

7 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

8 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

9 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

10 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Related Articles

Grueling pitch conditions to stay until marketers shift disrespectful power dynamic
Advertising
Nov 24, 2019
Nancy Hill

Grueling pitch conditions to stay until marketers ...

Nightmare pitch video is all too realistic
Advertising
Nov 14, 2018
Ad Nut

Nightmare pitch video is all too realistic

Why 2021 will be a year to watch for pitches globally
Advertising
Feb 11, 2021
Jeremy Lee

Why 2021 will be a year to watch for pitches globally

Does Coke's pitch of its entire global agency roster smell of desperation?
Advertising
Dec 18, 2020
Darren Woolley

Does Coke's pitch of its entire global agency ...

Just Published

The ingredients of a perfect Pride campaign
Marketing
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

The ingredients of a perfect Pride campaign

In the second edition of our series exploring how to celebrate Pride authentically and with compassion, Initiative Australia's Olivia Warren shares a personal account of her work on LGBTQIA+ campaigns—and which brand she will never buy from again.

Unilever ramps up Philippines beauty site with Green Park Content
Marketing
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Unilever ramps up Philippines beauty site with ...

The FMCG maker extends its brand publishing efforts with BeautyHub.PH.

HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets
Media
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets

The streaming service hires former Disney+ leader Amit Malhotra as MD for SEA and India as a launch looms in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The growing community of queer Muslim creators
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The growing community of queer Muslim creators

INSPIRATION STATION: In light of Instagram’s upcoming Digital Pride Festival, we shine a spotlight on The Queer Muslim Project, a collective of artists and creators.