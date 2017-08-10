procter and gamble

P&G wants equal representation of female directors for its ads across brands in India
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

P&G wants equal representation of female directors for its ads across brands in India

Part of the company's endeavour to drive equal opportunities for women and girls in education, at home, and in the workplace

P&G global adspend falls to 11-year low after digital cuts
Aug 10, 2017
Gideon Spanier

P&G global adspend falls to 11-year low after digital cuts

Procter & Gamble's annual ad expenditure has dropped 1.7 percent to $7.12 billion, the lowest level since 2006, after it abruptly cut its digital adspend.

P&G plans $2 billion more in marketing cuts as sales fall
Apr 27, 2017
Emily Tan

P&G plans $2 billion more in marketing cuts as sales fall

Company eyes $500 million in additional savings from reduced agency fees and ad production costs, and the same amount for in-store costs, direct-to-consumer and sampling.

