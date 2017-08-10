procter and gamble

Search
1 day ago
P&G wants equal representation of female directors for its ads across brands in India
Part of the company's endeavour to drive equal opportunities for women and girls in education, at home, and in the workplace
Aug 10, 2017
P&G global adspend falls to 11-year low after digital cuts
Procter & Gamble's annual ad expenditure has dropped 1.7 percent to $7.12 billion, the lowest level since 2006, after it abruptly cut its digital adspend.
Apr 27, 2017
P&G plans $2 billion more in marketing cuts as sales fall
Company eyes $500 million in additional savings from reduced agency fees and ad production costs, and the same amount for in-store costs, direct-to-consumer and sampling.
