Marc Pritchard: ‘Choose equality as the systemic way of bringing creativity to life’

Procter & Gamble’s chief brand officer Marc Pritchard highlighted the organisation’s work to infuse equality into creativity, and called for more equal representation in the creative and media supply chain, at a session at Lions Live.

Pritchard said that the events of 2020 and 2021 have elevated the role of brands as a force for good in society and business growth, especially when it comes to equality and inclusion.

"It’s been an extraordinary time," he said, "full of conversations, pledges and acts of good. Typically, following a heightened flurry of activity like this, interest dies down, and progress stalls. However, this isn’t another passing moment, and it's up to all of us to ensure that this time is different."

To make equality and inclusion a sustainable part of creativity, Pritchard believes brands need to commit to "choose equal" and build equality into every aspect of creativity rather than bolt it on as a separate effort. "Choose to make equality the systemic way of bringing creativity to life," he suggested.

Three-steps to change the world

Hereon, he shared some examples of P&G’s journey, admitting that while the organisation isn’t perfect, its commitment and actions are leading to progress. He highlighted three key steps that will help change the world: