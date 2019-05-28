Search
Pond's new campaign with Ogilvy Singapore taps into women's unrealised skin desires
With over 177 years of heritage, the Pond's Skin Institute has partnered with Ogilvy Singapore to launch a new Bright Miracle product line with Tzuyu, its new K-pop brand ambassador.
May 28, 2019
Selling face wash? Use a couple of slappers
Pond’s Men Indonesia wants to rethink 'butch' advertising, and offers a slightly odd alternative.
Mar 1, 2018
Pond's location-based mobile campaign an industry champ
The interactive campaign educated Indonesian women about the pollution they unknowingly face every day
Jan 29, 2018
Pond's reinvigorates mobile campaign for Ramadan
Beauty products brand leverages music talent to reach new audience.
Jun 30, 2010
CASE STUDY: Pond's drives credibilty of PAM ageing cream online
Pond's set out to strengthen the credibility of Pond's Age Miracle cream (PAM) among Chinese women online.
