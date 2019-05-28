ponds

Pond's new campaign with Ogilvy Singapore taps into women's unrealised skin desires
2 days ago
Rahat Kapur

Pond's new campaign with Ogilvy Singapore taps into women's unrealised skin desires

With over 177 years of heritage, the Pond's Skin Institute has partnered with Ogilvy Singapore to launch a new Bright Miracle product line with Tzuyu, its new K-pop brand ambassador.

Selling face wash? Use a couple of slappers
May 28, 2019
Ad Nut

Selling face wash? Use a couple of slappers

Pond’s Men Indonesia wants to rethink 'butch' advertising, and offers a slightly odd alternative.

CASE STUDY: Pond's drives credibilty of PAM ageing cream online
Jun 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Pond's drives credibilty of PAM ageing cream online

Pond's set out to strengthen the credibility of Pond's Age Miracle cream (PAM) among Chinese women online.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

1 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

2 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

3 Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

4 Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

5 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

6 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

7 WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

8 Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

9 Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

10 WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive