Facebook takes aim at Clubhouse, podcast market with audio announcement
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

The company officially announced a Clubhouse clone called Live Audio Rooms, along with a sharing format for short-form audio clips, podcast integration and a set of audio-creation tools.

Heard the one about the efficacy of podcast ads?
Mar 5, 2019
Philippa Edwards

Research on podcast listener behaviour is still in its infancy, but early studies into the effectiveness of advertising on this popular medium are turning it into an exciting new playground for marketing creatives.

Opinion: It's time for brands to delve deeper on podcasts
Mar 5, 2019
Huma Qureshi

Though largely absent from marketing strategies, podcasts represent a great opportunity for brands—one that goes far beyond simply carrying ads.

Spotify acquires podcast companies Gimlet and Anchor
Feb 8, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Streaming platform reported to have paid $230 million for Gimlet.

Podcasts: A sound investment for advertisers?
Sep 22, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Asia's podcast market is still relatively immature—but may hold major advertising potential for brands that can navigate the hurdles.

