podcasts
Facebook takes aim at Clubhouse, podcast market with audio announcement
The company officially announced a Clubhouse clone called Live Audio Rooms, along with a sharing format for short-form audio clips, podcast integration and a set of audio-creation tools.
Heard the one about the efficacy of podcast ads?
Research on podcast listener behaviour is still in its infancy, but early studies into the effectiveness of advertising on this popular medium are turning it into an exciting new playground for marketing creatives.
Opinion: It's time for brands to delve deeper on podcasts
Though largely absent from marketing strategies, podcasts represent a great opportunity for brands—one that goes far beyond simply carrying ads.
Spotify acquires podcast companies Gimlet and Anchor
Streaming platform reported to have paid $230 million for Gimlet.
Podcasts: A sound investment for advertisers?
Asia's podcast market is still relatively immature—but may hold major advertising potential for brands that can navigate the hurdles.
