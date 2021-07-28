Advertising Media News
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

Spotify’s podcast ad revenue skyrocketed 627% in Q2

Demand for podcasts is high on the platform as it opens up programmatic inventory and inks exclusive deals with big names.

Spotify’s podcast ad revenue skyrocketed 627% in Q2

Spotify is raking in ad dollars from its podcast offering, as its heavy investment in the medium pays off. 

The streaming audio giant said it grew podcast ad revenue 627% year over year in Q2, driven by triple-digit growth at Spotify Studios, which includes The Ringer, Parcast and Gimlet. Spotify doesn’t break out podcast revenue figures, but overall, ad supported revenue grew 110% year over year to €275 million ($324 million).

Megaphone, the podcast ad tech platform Spotify acquired for $235 million in November, is contributing to podcast ad-reveneu growth, as well as exclusive deals with Joe Rogan and the Obamas, the company said. 

Spotify now has 2.9 million podcasts on its platform, including a new estimated $60 million licensing deal with the Call Her Daddy podcast, as well as with Dax Sherphard’s Armchair Expert

Podcast listening hours increased 30% year on year per user in Q2. Total time spent listening to podcasts on the platform increased 95% across Spotify’s user base.

Spotify has spent millions building up its podcast arsenal, starting with its $340 million acquisition of Gimlet and Anchor in 2019. The audio streaming platform then inked a $100 million, three-year exclusive licensing deal with Joe Rogan, bought Bill Simmons’ The Ringer for close to $200 million, acquired Megaphone and continued to strike high-profile exclusive deals with celebrities including Bruce Springsteen and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Overall, Spotify’s revenue in Q2 grew 23% year over year to €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion). Use of Spotify ad studio, its self-service ad buying platform, soared 165% year over year as more ad buyers purchase streaming audio ads programmatically. 

Spotify missed expectations on monthly active users, growing 22% to 365 million in the quarter, adding just 9 million users, which it chalked up to COVID-19 disruptions.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

4 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

6 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

7 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

8 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

Related Articles

Podcast advertising develops in step with Asia's growing audiences
Advertising
Jun 30, 2021
Matthew Keegan

Podcast advertising develops in step with Asia's ...

Facebook takes aim at Clubhouse, podcast market with audio announcement
Digital
Apr 20, 2021
Matthew Miller

Facebook takes aim at Clubhouse, podcast market ...

Spotify acquires podcast host and ad specialist Megaphone for $235 million
News
Nov 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Spotify acquires podcast host and ad specialist ...

Spotify acquires podcast companies Gimlet and Anchor
Media
Feb 8, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Spotify acquires podcast companies Gimlet and Anchor

Just Published

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents
Advertising
3 hours ago
Matthew Miller

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

The network moves Alex Lubar to North America, adds APAC oversight to Ghassan Harfouche's MENA/Turkey remit, and names Ji Watson CEO in Japan.

MRM brings on Ogilvy’s Ed Kim to head up commerce division
Advertising
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

MRM brings on Ogilvy’s Ed Kim to head up commerce ...

The agency’s commerce practice grew more than 20% year over year in 2020.

TikTok promotes Katie Riccio Puris as head of global brand and creative
Advertising
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

TikTok promotes Katie Riccio Puris as head of ...

She will report directly to TikTok global head of marketing Nick Tran.

Interview: William Eccleshare quits as Clear Channel CEO after ‘fantastic run’
Media
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Interview: William Eccleshare quits as Clear ...

Departing chief talks to Campaign.