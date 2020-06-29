pharma

Sanofi puts agencies on alert in global media pitch
Jun 29, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Pharmaceuticals giant spends estimated €900m a year.

IPG's MRM, McCann Health to wrangle GSK global creative pharma along with Publicis
Dec 13, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Separately, WPP retains GSK's US pharma media business.

GSK launches global creative review for pharma business
Sep 21, 2019
Oliver McAteer

The fee on the account is estimated at $30 million.

Pharma winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 19, 2018
Staff Reporters

India and Australia take home Pharma Golds, with Che Proximity's The Hearing Test in Disguise winning three Lions and TBWA\India's Blink to Speak winning a Health Grand Prix for Good.

Why a niche pharma publisher is getting business from BMW
Apr 20, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

As revenue from blockbuster drugs dries up, brands and media in the pharma space have had to adjust. Sherlynn Tan of Singapore-based MIMS explains what one media owner has done.

How GSK used Alibaba data to reach a new nasal-spray buyer
Oct 16, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Only one-tenth of China's allergy sufferers will choose a nasal spray versus antihistamines or decongestants. Here's how Mediacom and GSK sniffed out a solution.

