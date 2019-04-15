performics

Lenovo splits global media duties following review
1 day ago
Arvind Hickman

Dentsu and Performics will cover Lenovo's APAC markets, while Stagwell's Assembly has won the business in EMEA and the Americas.

Performics CEO: intent is key to solving personalisation at scale
Apr 15, 2019
Faaez Samadi

David Gould says performance is driving innovation, as his agency rolls out a new tool across Asia-Pacific.

HappyFresh hires Performics Singapore
Nov 26, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Publicis agency to handle SEO mandate.

SIA moves global media account to ZO, because of search
Sep 16, 2015
Emily Tan

SINGAPORE - After nearly two years managing Singapore Airlines' global search account via its performance marketing arm, Performics, ZenithOptimedia has managed to win all of the airlines' global media business.

Hari Shankar moves from Performics to PayPal, Vivian Yeo steps up
Jul 2, 2014
Emily Tan

SINGAPORE - Hari Shankar has left his role as general manager of ZenithOptimedia’s Performics Singapore to head search and display as regional senior manager with Paypal Asia-Pacific.

How search marketing for Scoot differs from SIA: Performics
Apr 28, 2014
Emily Tan

SINGAPORE - Performics' recent win of Scoot’s regional search-engine-marketing and optimisation account places the low-cost-carrier airline’s account in the same team as its parent company, Singapore Airlines.

