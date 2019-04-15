performics
Lenovo splits global media duties following review
Dentsu and Performics will cover Lenovo's APAC markets, while Stagwell's Assembly has won the business in EMEA and the Americas.
Performics CEO: intent is key to solving personalisation at scale
David Gould says performance is driving innovation, as his agency rolls out a new tool across Asia-Pacific.
HappyFresh hires Performics Singapore
Publicis agency to handle SEO mandate.
SIA moves global media account to ZO, because of search
SINGAPORE - After nearly two years managing Singapore Airlines' global search account via its performance marketing arm, Performics, ZenithOptimedia has managed to win all of the airlines' global media business.
Hari Shankar moves from Performics to PayPal, Vivian Yeo steps up
SINGAPORE - Hari Shankar has left his role as general manager of ZenithOptimedia’s Performics Singapore to head search and display as regional senior manager with Paypal Asia-Pacific.
How search marketing for Scoot differs from SIA: Performics
SINGAPORE - Performics' recent win of Scoot’s regional search-engine-marketing and optimisation account places the low-cost-carrier airline’s account in the same team as its parent company, Singapore Airlines.
