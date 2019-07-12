Search
2 days ago
No7 wants to help women get back to work in its first US campaign
The global beauty brand’s new spot, ‘Unstoppable Together,’ captures the crisis of women leaving the workforce.
Jul 12, 2019
Iris announces partnership with Liquorice
Creative agency has also bought a stake in Liquorice’s tech offshoot.
Apr 3, 2019
Hotwire and Hoffman Agency sign partnership
Agreement sees exclusive collaboration in Asia.
Feb 28, 2019
Facebook launches $3.6 million Australian news project
Partnership with Walkley Foundation part of ongoing journalism investment programme.
Jul 10, 2018
Havas partners with Image Dynamics
Indonesian PR agency joins Havas Village in partnership agreement.
Jun 5, 2018
Wise up: The big mistakes luxury brands are making with China’s Gen Z
Luxury retailers are making a host of mistakes from confusing 'Gen Z' with millennials, to missing the current mania for limited editions, to picking the wrong celebrity endorsements.
