partnership

No7 wants to help women get back to work in its first US campaign
2 days ago
Mariah Cooper

No7 wants to help women get back to work in its first US campaign

The global beauty brand’s new spot, ‘Unstoppable Together,’ captures the crisis of women leaving the workforce.

Iris announces partnership with Liquorice
Jul 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Iris announces partnership with Liquorice

Creative agency has also bought a stake in Liquorice’s tech offshoot.

Hotwire and Hoffman Agency sign partnership
Apr 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

Hotwire and Hoffman Agency sign partnership

Agreement sees exclusive collaboration in Asia.

Facebook launches $3.6 million Australian news project
Feb 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Facebook launches $3.6 million Australian news project

Partnership with Walkley Foundation part of ongoing journalism investment programme.

Havas partners with Image Dynamics
Jul 10, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Havas partners with Image Dynamics

Indonesian PR agency joins Havas Village in partnership agreement.

Wise up: The big mistakes luxury brands are making with China’s Gen Z
Jun 5, 2018
Christine Lee

Wise up: The big mistakes luxury brands are making with China’s Gen Z

Luxury retailers are making a host of mistakes from confusing 'Gen Z' with millennials, to missing the current mania for limited editions, to picking the wrong celebrity endorsements.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

1 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

2 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

3 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

4 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

5 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

6 Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

Move and win roundup: Week of January 18, 2021

7 Move and win roundup: Week of January 18, 2021

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

8 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

9 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role

10 Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role