GroupM ties with Twitch in APAC to bolster gaming expertise

GroupM will offer its clients in Asia-Pacific access to Twitch audience insights, inventory and ad solutions—claiming to be the first agency network to partner with the livestreaming service.

The partnership will provide GroupM with insights and tools to help brands reach gaming audiences across APAC, while Twitch will benefit from increased interest in its ad platform, according to the partners.

Included in the partnership, GroupM will have access to insights on Twitch audiences that stream Alpha, Beta and Early Access games; Twitch connected TV (CTV) inventory; and Twitch ad solutions, which includes creative, content and production, as well as research and influencer services.

Additionally, the two businesses will co-author a playbook designed to help FMCG advertisers target gaming audiences across APAC, to be launched this year.

“At GroupM, we are focused on building our gaming expertise," GroupM's APAC investment director, John Miskelly, said. "Asia-Pacific is made of vibrant communities, especially gaming communities, and Twitch continues to be the leading service that cultivates today’s most sought-after audiences. We’re excited to collaborate with Twitch, and we are committed to making smarter gaming decisions for our clients based on Twitch’s unique audience insights.”

Twitch head of agency development Sunil Yadav added: “Twitch is excited to partner with institutions that create significant impact, and GroupM’s razor focus on high-quality engagement for brands makes them an ideal partner for us. With Twitch’s unique advertising solutions to help brands build closer relationships with consumers and co-create shared live experiences, we are confident that GroupM will be able to deliver strong consumer experiences with our insights.”

GroupM parent WPP began putting investment into the gaming industry in 2019 when it invested in Israeli startup Anzu.io, a platform that programmatically deploys personalised ads to video game users.