Advertising Digital News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

GroupM ties with Twitch in APAC to bolster gaming expertise

Agency network says it is the first to partner with Twitch in the region.

GroupM ties with Twitch in APAC to bolster gaming expertise

GroupM will offer its clients in Asia-Pacific access to Twitch audience insights, inventory and ad solutions—claiming to be the first agency network to partner with the livestreaming service.

The partnership will provide GroupM with insights and tools to help brands reach gaming audiences across APAC, while Twitch will benefit from increased interest in its ad platform, according to the partners.

Included in the partnership, GroupM will have access to insights on Twitch audiences that stream Alpha, Beta and Early Access games; Twitch connected TV (CTV) inventory; and Twitch ad solutions, which includes creative, content and production, as well as research and influencer services.

Additionally, the two businesses will co-author a playbook designed to help FMCG advertisers target gaming audiences across APAC, to be launched this year.

“At GroupM, we are focused on building our gaming expertise," GroupM's APAC investment director, John Miskelly, said. "Asia-Pacific is made of vibrant communities, especially gaming communities, and Twitch continues to be the leading service that cultivates today’s most sought-after audiences. We’re excited to collaborate with Twitch, and we are committed to making smarter gaming decisions for our clients based on Twitch’s unique audience insights.”

Twitch head of agency development Sunil Yadav added: “Twitch is excited to partner with institutions that create significant impact, and GroupM’s razor focus on high-quality engagement for brands makes them an ideal partner for us. With Twitch’s unique advertising solutions to help brands build closer relationships with consumers and co-create shared live experiences, we are confident that GroupM will be able to deliver strong consumer experiences with our insights.”

GroupM parent WPP began putting investment into the gaming industry in 2019 when it invested in Israeli startup Anzu.io, a platform that programmatically deploys personalised ads to video game users.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

3 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

4 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

5 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

6 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

7 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why sexual harassment has permeated the ad industry

10 How did we get here? Merlee Jayme on sexual harassment in the industry

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2021: Claire Butterworth, GroupM
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Claire Butterworth, GroupM

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Advertising
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 ...

How brands are using Twitch for sports marketing
Digital
Jul 27, 2021
Mariah Cooper

How brands are using Twitch for sports marketing

Amazon touts new Twitch, IMBdTV offerings, audience guarantees via ad tech
Advertising
May 4, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Amazon touts new Twitch, IMBdTV offerings, audience ...

Just Published

Influencer marketing shifts gear to home-based verticals, product marketing and Twitter
Digital
1 hour ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Influencer marketing shifts gear to home-based ...

Instagram remains the dominant platform for influencer marketing campaigns in the region, but its growth is plateauing while that of Twitter is ramping up, according to a report from AnyMind Group.

TikTok unveils fresh ad products, measurement and brand safety tools
Advertising
5 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

TikTok unveils fresh ad products, measurement and ...

The platform has also inked several e-commerce partnerships.

Bayer consolidates global $800 million media account with MediaCom
Media
12 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Bayer consolidates global $800 million media ...

WPP agency picks up key markets such as China from Dentsu and Germany and Russia from PHD.