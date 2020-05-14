out of home

May 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Moving Walls patents OOH measurement system

Moving Walls founder and group CEO believes the patent will serve to increase advertiser confidence in OOH, which has been one of the heaviest hit ad mediums during COVID-19.

Mar 24, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Malaysian OOH study could help reeling sector recover post-crisis

TOP OF THE CHARTS: OMD study of billboard recall among Klang Valley commuters to enable data-led decision-making on OOH adspend.

Feb 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Aussie firefighters get thanks on Times Square billboard

A 77-foot ‘Godzilla’ billboard installation was dedicated to brave firefighters during the bushfires.

Jul 31, 2019
Staff Writer

Waiter, there’s a car on my bus

A 3D out-of-home campaign for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Jul 16, 2019
Staff Reporters

DOOH deals target Australia, SEA, India

TECH TALK: Rubicon Project and GroupM announce digital out-of-home partnerships covering Australia, Philippines and India.

Jan 28, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Talon Outdoor names Barry Cupples as global CEO

Former Omnicom media buyer will drive expansion.

