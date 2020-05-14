out of home
Moving Walls patents OOH measurement system
Moving Walls founder and group CEO believes the patent will serve to increase advertiser confidence in OOH, which has been one of the heaviest hit ad mediums during COVID-19.
Malaysian OOH study could help reeling sector recover post-crisis
TOP OF THE CHARTS: OMD study of billboard recall among Klang Valley commuters to enable data-led decision-making on OOH adspend.
Aussie firefighters get thanks on Times Square billboard
A 77-foot ‘Godzilla’ billboard installation was dedicated to brave firefighters during the bushfires.
Waiter, there’s a car on my bus
A 3D out-of-home campaign for the Singapore Grand Prix.
DOOH deals target Australia, SEA, India
TECH TALK: Rubicon Project and GroupM announce digital out-of-home partnerships covering Australia, Philippines and India.
Talon Outdoor names Barry Cupples as global CEO
Former Omnicom media buyer will drive expansion.
