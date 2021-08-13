Media Analysis
Robert Sawatzky Alison Weissbrot Maria Iu
Aug 13, 2021

Out-of-home sees digital opportunities in a post-lockdown world

CAMPAIGN MEMBER EXCLUSIVE: Global outlook sees rebound in OOH in 2021 with increasing progress on integrating connected technology.

Out-of-home advertising, hit hard last year, is expected to bounce back in 2021 as movement restrictions are lifted in many countries. Global OOH ad market 2021 growth forecasts !function(e,i,n,s){v

Nice choice! This is premium content.

Premium content is for members only. Sign in or become a member today.

Membership

Why Subscribe?

  • Unlimited access to all Campaign Asia-Pacific content and its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
  • Premium member-only research, including Agency Report Cards and our CMO Outlook
  • Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
  • Front stage pass: Conference video insight sessions
  • Member-only newsletters and access to Campaign editors
Join Now

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

2 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

3 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

5 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

6 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

7 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

8 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

9 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

Related Articles

DOOH development accelerates in Singapore and Hong Kong with key partnerships
Media
Jul 21, 2021
Staff Reporters

DOOH development accelerates in Singapore and Hong ...

OOH can’t be dumbed down to just an impression buy
Media
Nov 19, 2020
Josko Grljevic

OOH can’t be dumbed down to just an impression buy

DOOH to be worth more than $50 billion by 2026
Advertising
Jul 7, 2021
Sara Nelson

DOOH to be worth more than $50 billion by 2026

Malaysian OOH study could help reeling sector recover post-crisis
Media
Mar 24, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Malaysian OOH study could help reeling sector ...

Just Published

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
Marketing
3 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over ...

CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect

Mainland video site iQiyi and F5 Shanghai prove B2B doesn't have to be dull, with a family comedy that explains the video platform's advertising offerings.

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for Independence Day
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for ...

Iwan Fals and three younger Indonesian musicians united for a video about unity (plus some plugs for the telco's service).

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say little about the business
Marketing
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say ...

Advertising and marketing industry veterans in India reveal the fun stories behind their company names.