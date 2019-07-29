olympic games
Unconventional Olympics allow Japan’s favourite local brand to focus on civic duty over sponsorship
The Summer Games were not what lead sponsor Toyota had counted on, but nonetheless the automaker endeared itself to Japanese by focusing on bettering society, say in-market commentators.
'Tokyo resonates with the whole world': An assessment of Japan’s Olympic prospects
One of the brains behind Tokyo’s successful 2013 bid to host the Olympic Games thinks the event will be an operational triumph that also represents an unprecedented challenge for sponsors.
Olympic family stories power Intel's latest VR campaign
'Experience the moment' brings together athletes and their far-away support systems.
Tokyo 2020 innovation chief hopes technology can augment Brand Japan
Olympic sponsors have a key role to play in restoring Japan’s position at the forefront of global technological progress.
Top 10 London Olympics 2012 TVCs: Pick your favourites
When the world's largest sporting event rolls around every four years, brands take out the big guns, and the budgets to boot. On the eve of the London games, we take a look at some of the best TVCs marking the occasion.
Coca-Cola debuts crowdsourced song to cheer Chinese Olympians on
BEIJING - With the London 2012 Olympic Games around the corner, a song co-created by 200 million Chinese and performed by Lang Lang and Jacky Cheung marked the climax of the “Beat For China, Move The World” campaign co-organised by the Chinese Olympic Committee and Coca-Cola China.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins