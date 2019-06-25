nick law

Accenture recruits Apple's Nick Law and promotes Droga5 CEO Sarah Thompson
4 hours ago
Ben Bold

Appointments designed to expand Accenture Interactive's global leadership team.

Apple poaches Publicis Groupe creative chief Nick Law
Jun 25, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Law joined French holding company in April 2018 after 17 years at Interpublic's R/GA.

Nick Law:
Jun 17, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

CANNES IN SHORTS: The global chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe tells Cannes Lions that creatives can't hide behind the big idea, but need to become masters of media and step up as business partners.

Nick Law quits R/GA for lead creative role across Publicis Groupe
Jan 22, 2018
Claire Beale

R/GA's global chief creative officer, Nick Law, has moved to Publicis Groupe as their chief creative officer and president of Publicis Communications.

Cannes Lions names Cyber, Outdoor and Radio jury heads
Jan 19, 2011
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Nick Law, Olivier Altmann and Eugene Cheong has been named as jury presidents for Cannes Lions in the Cyber, Outdoor and Radio categories respectively.

