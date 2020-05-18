new retail
China's O2O retail leads in technology, but is letting us down in content
China's O2O 'new retail' scene is missing out on opportunities to connect with consumers in ways that improve their lives, says Havas Group's Greater China strategy chief.
How data is driving ‘new retail’ in China
In an era of seamless integration between on- and offline, data can help unlock not only what consumers want, but when and how they want it.
More marketers see value in brand experience centres
Brand experience centres are tapping into consumers' basic need for physical, and oftentimes visceral, retail experiences.
Alibaba Group reports 42% revenue gain
China retail grew 40%, while international retail increased by 29%.
MAC Cosmetics launches first interactive experience centre in Shanghai
The centre was the result of six months of research to understand GenZ's makeup purchase behaviour in China.
Focus Media furthers Alibaba's aim for online and offline marketing integration
China's largest offline advertising network innovates together with Alibaba to realise a whole new O2O marketing world.
