new ceo
T. Gangadhar is Essence's new APAC CEO
He succeeds Kyoko Matsushita, who was promoted to global CEO last year.
Grey Korea names new CEO as Patmore transitions to regional role
SEOUL – Grey Group has appointed Scott Rhee as chief executive of its Korean office, replacing Martin Patmore, who is taking on a regional role within the G2 brand consultancy.
Leo Burnett Group appoints CEO for Thailand
BANGKOK - On-Usa Lamliengpol, chairman of the Leo Burnett Group Thailand has announced the appointment of Songkran Sethesompobe as CEO, following an extensive search.
BBDO Guerrero Proximity Philippines CEO Tony Harris on his new role
LONDON – In an exclusive interview, newly-appointed CEO of BBDO Guerrero Proximity tells Campaign Asia-Pacific why this opportunity is worth giving up his season ticket for.
BBDO Guerrero Proximity Philippines appoints new CEO
MANILA – BBDO Guerrero Proximity Philippines has hired Tony Harris, the deputy chairman of RKCR Y&R in London as its new chief executive officer.
