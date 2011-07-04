new ceo

T. Gangadhar is Essence's new APAC CEO
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

T. Gangadhar is Essence's new APAC CEO

He succeeds Kyoko Matsushita, who was promoted to global CEO last year.

Grey Korea names new CEO as Patmore transitions to regional role
Jul 4, 2011
David Blecken

Grey Korea names new CEO as Patmore transitions to regional role

SEOUL – Grey Group has appointed Scott Rhee as chief executive of its Korean office, replacing Martin Patmore, who is taking on a regional role within the G2 brand consultancy.

Leo Burnett Group appoints CEO for Thailand
Apr 8, 2011
Unknown Unknown

Leo Burnett Group appoints CEO for Thailand

BANGKOK - On-Usa Lamliengpol, chairman of the Leo Burnett Group Thailand has announced the appointment of Songkran Sethesompobe as CEO, following an extensive search.

BBDO Guerrero Proximity Philippines CEO Tony Harris on his new role
Mar 18, 2011
Unknown Unknown

BBDO Guerrero Proximity Philippines CEO Tony Harris on his new role

LONDON – In an exclusive interview, newly-appointed CEO of BBDO Guerrero Proximity tells Campaign Asia-Pacific why this opportunity is worth giving up his season ticket for.

BBDO Guerrero Proximity Philippines appoints new CEO
Mar 16, 2011
Unknown Unknown

BBDO Guerrero Proximity Philippines appoints new CEO

MANILA – BBDO Guerrero Proximity Philippines has hired Tony Harris, the deputy chairman of RKCR Y&R in London as its new chief executive officer.

