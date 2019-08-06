Search
M/Six names global CEO
UK and EMEA boss Jack Swayne steps up with long-serving global chief Jess Burley moving to executive chair.
Aug 6, 2019
m/Six launches new APAC hub
Kevin Rooney to lead new Sydney office.
May 18, 2016
Malaysia Airlines refreshes agency roster
MALAYSIA - Malaysia Airlines Berhad has refreshed its agency roster, appointing GroupM, Rally Worldwide and Mirum Singapore to support the national carrier’s global marketing and branding strategy.
