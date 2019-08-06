msix

M/Six names global CEO
23 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

UK and EMEA boss Jack Swayne steps up with long-serving global chief Jess Burley moving to executive chair.

m/Six launches new APAC hub
Aug 6, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Kevin Rooney to lead new Sydney office.

Malaysia Airlines refreshes agency roster
May 18, 2016
Gabey Goh

Malaysia Airlines refreshes agency roster

MALAYSIA - Malaysia Airlines Berhad has refreshed its agency roster, appointing GroupM, Rally Worldwide and Mirum Singapore to support the national carrier’s global marketing and branding strategy.

