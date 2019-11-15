moments

Error sees Audi 'advertising' for Infiniti on WeChat Moments
Nov 15, 2019
Cindy Gu

This erroneous advertising placement in China cost only 202 renminbi, but became a hot topic on Weibo.

WeChat adds friend alerts to Moments advertising
Apr 10, 2019
Jingjing Ma

The new function is automatically available for all paid ads in Moments.

Who knew missing the big moments was funny?
Sep 20, 2018
Ad Nut

Heineken taps into a football fan’s worst nightmare, but says it’s ok, because Andrea Pirlo.

Should luxury brands be excited about Tencent’s advertising claims?
Dec 8, 2017
Jessica Rapp

In theory, an ad model like Facebook’s would not only benefit Tencent, but could mean more precise consumer targeting for luxury brands on WeChat.

Schooling tops Singapore Twitter chart for 2016
Dec 7, 2016
Faaez Samadi

The social network has released its #YearonTwitter series, which shows Singaporeans focused a lot on sport and Pokémon Go.

WeChat coyly takes wraps off news-feed ads
Jan 22, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - Taking a belated cue from Facebook, WeChat announced on 21 Janaury that it is taking the wraps off long-rumoured advertisements inside 'Moments', the app's equivalent of Facebook's News Feed.

