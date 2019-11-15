moments
Error sees Audi 'advertising' for Infiniti on WeChat Moments
This erroneous advertising placement in China cost only 202 renminbi, but became a hot topic on Weibo.
WeChat adds friend alerts to Moments advertising
The new function is automatically available for all paid ads in Moments.
Who knew missing the big moments was funny?
Heineken taps into a football fan’s worst nightmare, but says it’s ok, because Andrea Pirlo.
Should luxury brands be excited about Tencent’s advertising claims?
In theory, an ad model like Facebook’s would not only benefit Tencent, but could mean more precise consumer targeting for luxury brands on WeChat.
Schooling tops Singapore Twitter chart for 2016
The social network has released its #YearonTwitter series, which shows Singaporeans focused a lot on sport and Pokémon Go.
WeChat coyly takes wraps off news-feed ads
BEIJING - Taking a belated cue from Facebook, WeChat announced on 21 Janaury that it is taking the wraps off long-rumoured advertisements inside 'Moments', the app's equivalent of Facebook's News Feed.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins