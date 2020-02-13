mobile advertising

Asia provides best ROI for mobile advertising investments, says Liftoff study
Feb 13, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Asia provides best ROI for mobile advertising investments, says Liftoff study

CPI for all ad formats are significantly lower, led by natives down a massive 22.6%.

Fetch countersues Uber after being accused of click fraud in mobile ads
Jan 5, 2018
Matthew Chapman

Fetch countersues Uber after being accused of click fraud in mobile ads

Fetch claims that to date Uber has not paid more than US$19 million worth of invoices issued by Fetch for services rendered in 2017.

India dominates Android mobile ad spending: Smaato
Dec 19, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

India dominates Android mobile ad spending: Smaato

A smatter of data points from the latest Smaato report shows that mobile ad spending in the APAC region continues to grow.

Imitation game: ID fraud in mobile advertising
Dec 5, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Imitation game: ID fraud in mobile advertising

From device-ID resets to click injection to app spoofing, marketers are playing catchup when it comes to understanding and fighting mobile ad fraud. Sometimes they're also complicit in enabling it.

