mobile advertising
Asia provides best ROI for mobile advertising investments, says Liftoff study
CPI for all ad formats are significantly lower, led by natives down a massive 22.6%.
AdColony receives TAG certification for fighting digital ad fraud
The mobile video advertising leader meets stringent requirements from leading advertising accountability group.
Are you using the metrics that matter in your mobile marketing?
The shortcomings of the click come to light as new, meaningful campaign metrics make their way into ROIs.
Fetch countersues Uber after being accused of click fraud in mobile ads
Fetch claims that to date Uber has not paid more than US$19 million worth of invoices issued by Fetch for services rendered in 2017.
India dominates Android mobile ad spending: Smaato
A smatter of data points from the latest Smaato report shows that mobile ad spending in the APAC region continues to grow.
Imitation game: ID fraud in mobile advertising
From device-ID resets to click injection to app spoofing, marketers are playing catchup when it comes to understanding and fighting mobile ad fraud. Sometimes they're also complicit in enabling it.
