mintel

Big tech bleeds, Southeast Asia ad tech hit, but not as hard
Jan 25, 2023
Gunjan Prasad

While marketing and ad spend is the first to be slashed in the wake of economic uncertainty, experts are optimistic about a milder brunt for Asia, however, firms need to future-proof themselves to withstand the downturn.

Online grocery: Sprinting for the last-mile race
Apr 23, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Retailers are finding that grocery is unlike any other category when it comes to competing in rapidly shifting online and offline environments.

Research details CNY food and travel buying sprees
Mar 2, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Mintel's research shows that spending on Chinese New Year does not veer far from fun and travel, but also reveals some interesting trends.

Gender and the business of advertising
Sep 13, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

A Mintel study looks into the gender views of consumers from Thailand, Indonesia and Australia to see how these relate to their perception of ads.

Convenience, innovation driving APAC consumers to wellness brands
Aug 31, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Physical and mental well-being remains a priority for APAC citizens, so brands are set to continue offering new, supposedly easy ways to get into shape, according to Mintel.

