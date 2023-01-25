mintel
Big tech bleeds, Southeast Asia ad tech hit, but not as hard
While marketing and ad spend is the first to be slashed in the wake of economic uncertainty, experts are optimistic about a milder brunt for Asia, however, firms need to future-proof themselves to withstand the downturn.
How should brands manage risk and opportunity in a crisis? Mintel might have the answer.
Mintel is poised to help brands chart a path to post-COVID 19 recovery.
Online grocery: Sprinting for the last-mile race
Retailers are finding that grocery is unlike any other category when it comes to competing in rapidly shifting online and offline environments.
Research details CNY food and travel buying sprees
Mintel's research shows that spending on Chinese New Year does not veer far from fun and travel, but also reveals some interesting trends.
Gender and the business of advertising
A Mintel study looks into the gender views of consumers from Thailand, Indonesia and Australia to see how these relate to their perception of ads.
Convenience, innovation driving APAC consumers to wellness brands
Physical and mental well-being remains a priority for APAC citizens, so brands are set to continue offering new, supposedly easy ways to get into shape, according to Mintel.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins