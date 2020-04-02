millennials

Millennials want brands to communicate more during COVID-19 crisis, study finds
Apr 2, 2020
Michael Heusner

Millennials want brands to communicate more during COVID-19 crisis, study finds

Trust in government is low, but the jury is still out on how millennials view brands right now.

What luxury needs to know about China’s slasher generation
Nov 29, 2019
Jiaqi Luo

What luxury needs to know about China’s slasher generation

On a cultural level, the slasher phenomenon demonstrates what Chinese millennials value — individuality, flexible work hours, and self-entrepreneurship.

Don't blame short attention spans for unengaging content
Jul 7, 2019
Gavin Lai

Don't blame short attention spans for unengaging content

FWD Insurance's Gavin Lai says if more brands simplified their content, made it clear, relatable and trustworthy, they wouldn't need to worry about millennials' supposed fickleness.

Spotify's 5 global Millennial and Gen Z trends
Jun 6, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Spotify's 5 global Millennial and Gen Z trends

The digital music service has released its first annual Culture Next Trends Report.

Manulife asks millennials to consider their fortunes
Apr 5, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Manulife asks millennials to consider their fortunes

New campaign sees insurer seek to engage younger audience on the process of ‘adulting’.

The millennialisation of design: why everything looks the same
Sep 13, 2018
Tanja Crnogorac

The millennialisation of design: why everything looks the same

In the rush for generational appeal, brands shouldn't give up their unique identities.

