Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
Aug 21, 2020
Jess Geary

According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.

It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?
Apr 16, 2020
Matthew Keegan

Marketers say more diverse leadership teams are needed to confront bias in the industry and produce creative work that is more reflective of modern society.

Few companies have taken meaningful action 2 years after #MeToo, alarming study finds
Oct 28, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Research conducted by Have Her Back Consulting reveals how women and men rate gender equity efforts in their workplace.

Time's Up shares 'deep disappointment' in open letter to LIA after Ted Royer speech
Oct 11, 2019
Oliver McAteer

'By handing Royer the mic, you disempowered attendees in the audience who would have otherwise chosen not to attend his talk.'

LIA under fire after ex-Droga5 exec addresses misconduct claims on-stage
Oct 9, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The surprise appearance of the ousted Droga5 exec on stage at the London International Awards’ Creative Liaisons has reportedly led agency network FCB to terminate its relationship with the organisers.

I was sexually harassed on creative placement at a top London agency
Sep 12, 2019
Anonymous

A creative shares her experience of being harassed and advice for others in the same position.

