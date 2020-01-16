mergers
Adtech fuels M&A deals in 2019 as holding companies hit the brakes
Dentsu once again topped the list, but its total of 12 was far below the 34 it made in 2018, says Results International.
M&A deals slow down but value grows
TOP OF THE CHARTS: R3’s latest study highlights martech as the driver behind industry M&A, and points to a big drop in China activity.
WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime
Sale comes four years after WPP and Providence Equity bought agency group for US$473 million.
Agency megamergers: Will the fat birds fly?
Will the recent ad-agency megamergers soar to new heights, or fail to take flight? It may come down to questions of organisational culture, according to the APAC head of BBH.
Dentsu dealmaking pushes it up R3's M&A League
Dentsu's seven October deals vaults it ahead of WPP and Omnicom globally, but holding companies are giving way to a wider variety of investors in marketing deals.
Holding companies drive APAC M&A activity: R3
Acquisitions in the region are up 15% year over year, and in sharp contrast to global trends, holding groups are leading the way, according to R3.
