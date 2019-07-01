mercedes
Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, then I can promote it: Saif Ali Khan
The Indian actor opens up what he likes and dislikes about advertising, why he’s not on social media, and why he believes OTT is far superior to television
Don't be a Stranger spoiler
What do Stranger Things Season 3 and Singapore's authorised Mercedes-Benz dealer have in common? Spoiler alert... a BBDO campaign.
Mercedes Benz wishes you an (in)authentic CNY
Publicis Emil's latest CNY campaign for Southeast Asia needs a lesson in casting genuine holiday wishes.
Mercedes-Benz returns to scene of dramatic 1990 ad
Company takes man who survived driving off a 100-metre cliff for a ride in an autonomous vehicle.
Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler puts global media up for review
It's a busy time for the auto industry with multiple global reviews in play.
Mercedes-Benz offends China with Instagram post
The automaker becomes the latest brand to trip into a political controversy, by quoting the Dalai Lama.
