5 health-tech trends from this year’s CES
1 day ago
Lecia Bushak

5 health-tech trends from this year’s CES

Telemedicine, digital therapeutics and “health at home” took center (virtual) stage at the increasingly health-centric event.

Consumerisation of healthcare in Asia is opening new doors for brands
Nov 7, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Consumerisation of healthcare in Asia is opening new doors for brands

By removing health stigmas and connecting patients directly with practitioners, consumers are gaining more exposure to key health product and services brands, says a new JWT Intelligence study

Traditional Chinese medicine's healthy mix of history and modernity
Nov 3, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Traditional Chinese medicine's healthy mix of history and modernity

TCM is in good shape across Asia, and brands that look to be progressive are reaping considerable rewards.

CASE STUDY: In-taxi campaign yields better attitudes toward blood donation in China
Aug 27, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CASE STUDY: In-taxi campaign yields better attitudes toward blood donation in China

SHANGHAI - More than 80 per cent of taxi passengers in a recent Touchmedia survey say they have adopted a more positive attitude toward blood donation, as a result of a year-long campaign run by the Shanghai Blood Management Office and the Shanghai Blood Centre.

AXA campaign introduces coverage for counselling
Jun 13, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

AXA campaign introduces coverage for counselling

HONG KONG - Publicis' campaign for AXA focuses on the benefit of psychological care, differentiating the brand from its competitors which usually place importance on the functional aspects of insurance plans.

