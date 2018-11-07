medical
5 health-tech trends from this year’s CES
Telemedicine, digital therapeutics and “health at home” took center (virtual) stage at the increasingly health-centric event.
Consumerisation of healthcare in Asia is opening new doors for brands
By removing health stigmas and connecting patients directly with practitioners, consumers are gaining more exposure to key health product and services brands, says a new JWT Intelligence study
Traditional Chinese medicine's healthy mix of history and modernity
TCM is in good shape across Asia, and brands that look to be progressive are reaping considerable rewards.
The truth about doctors: global study reveals impact of rapid technology changes on medical industry
McCann Health study finds 50 percent of doctors across Asia-Pacific consider empathy their greatest resource and a key factor in future-proofing their role in society
CASE STUDY: In-taxi campaign yields better attitudes toward blood donation in China
SHANGHAI - More than 80 per cent of taxi passengers in a recent Touchmedia survey say they have adopted a more positive attitude toward blood donation, as a result of a year-long campaign run by the Shanghai Blood Management Office and the Shanghai Blood Centre.
AXA campaign introduces coverage for counselling
HONG KONG - Publicis' campaign for AXA focuses on the benefit of psychological care, differentiating the brand from its competitors which usually place importance on the functional aspects of insurance plans.
