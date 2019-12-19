mediacorp

The biggest brand fails of 2019
Dec 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

Our annual look at the brand disasters and slip-ups that dominated headlines this year.

Mediacorp, Havas apologise for 'brownface' ad in Singapore
Jul 29, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

An ad for E-Pay featured a Singaporean-Chinese man portraying a Singaporean-Indian character.

Mediacorp hires new CMO
May 21, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Newly-created role oversees media company’s integrated marketing unit.

Mediacorp, SPH launch premium marketplace, with Hari Shankar as CEO
May 8, 2018
Matthew Miller

Singapore Media Exchange (SMX) names former Havas, Paypal and Performics executive Hari Shankar as CEO.

Mediacorp to buy back stakes owned by SPH, cease printing Today
Aug 25, 2017
Staff Reporters

The move to all-digital publication of the free tabloid Today will eliminate about 40 jobs, the company said.

Mediacorp hires Parminder Singh to take on two roles
Mar 20, 2017
Staff Reporters

Shane Mitchell and Jack Lim will be leaving the company as Singh takes on commercial and digital leadership.

