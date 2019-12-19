mediacorp
The biggest brand fails of 2019
Our annual look at the brand disasters and slip-ups that dominated headlines this year.
Mediacorp, Havas apologise for 'brownface' ad in Singapore
An ad for E-Pay featured a Singaporean-Chinese man portraying a Singaporean-Indian character.
Mediacorp hires new CMO
Newly-created role oversees media company’s integrated marketing unit.
Mediacorp, SPH launch premium marketplace, with Hari Shankar as CEO
Singapore Media Exchange (SMX) names former Havas, Paypal and Performics executive Hari Shankar as CEO.
Mediacorp to buy back stakes owned by SPH, cease printing Today
The move to all-digital publication of the free tabloid Today will eliminate about 40 jobs, the company said.
Mediacorp hires Parminder Singh to take on two roles
Shane Mitchell and Jack Lim will be leaving the company as Singh takes on commercial and digital leadership.
