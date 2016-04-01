mediacom china

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eva Weng, MediaCom China
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eva Weng, MediaCom China

A powerful presenter and strong relationship-builder, few have as much expertise in engaging luxury clients in China.

MediaCom China appoints Peter Petermann as chief strategy officer
Apr 1, 2016
Gabey Goh

MediaCom China appoints Peter Petermann as chief strategy officer

CHINA - MediaCom China has announced the appointment of Peter Petermann as its chief strategy officer, effective 14 April.

Digital happenings this week from Alibaba, Mengniu, Ogilvy, MediaCom China, AKQA and more
Nov 15, 2012
Staff Writers

Digital happenings this week from Alibaba, Mengniu, Ogilvy, MediaCom China, AKQA and more

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Leon Zhang joins MediaCom China to lead social media
Nov 14, 2012
Benjamin Li

Leon Zhang joins MediaCom China to lead social media

BEIJING - Leon Zhang, who has nearly 10 years' experience in digital marketing, has taken up the role of national head of social media at MediaCom China, where he is tasked with providing a more performance-led approach to social media offerings.

MediaCom China appoints Chris Baker to lead digital business
Nov 21, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

MediaCom China appoints Chris Baker to lead digital business

SHANGHAI - Chris Baker has joined MediaCom China as a vice president, responsible for the strategic growth and operation of the agency’s digital business.

How should car brands react to 'car purchase restrictions' in Beijing?
Oct 18, 2011
Benjamin Li

How should car brands react to 'car purchase restrictions' in Beijing?

BEIJING - Local automotive sales in Beijing have been badly hit by car purchase restrictions issued by the Beijing Government late last year. However, a recent study by MediaCom China found out that the restriction policy only delays purchasing rather than cooling the consumers‘ enthusiasm.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

4 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

5 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

6 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

7 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

8 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

9 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

10 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report