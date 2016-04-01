mediacom china
Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Eva Weng, MediaCom China
A powerful presenter and strong relationship-builder, few have as much expertise in engaging luxury clients in China.
MediaCom China appoints Peter Petermann as chief strategy officer
CHINA - MediaCom China has announced the appointment of Peter Petermann as its chief strategy officer, effective 14 April.
Digital happenings this week from Alibaba, Mengniu, Ogilvy, MediaCom China, AKQA and more
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
Leon Zhang joins MediaCom China to lead social media
BEIJING - Leon Zhang, who has nearly 10 years' experience in digital marketing, has taken up the role of national head of social media at MediaCom China, where he is tasked with providing a more performance-led approach to social media offerings.
MediaCom China appoints Chris Baker to lead digital business
SHANGHAI - Chris Baker has joined MediaCom China as a vice president, responsible for the strategic growth and operation of the agency’s digital business.
How should car brands react to 'car purchase restrictions' in Beijing?
BEIJING - Local automotive sales in Beijing have been badly hit by car purchase restrictions issued by the Beijing Government late last year. However, a recent study by MediaCom China found out that the restriction policy only delays purchasing rather than cooling the consumers‘ enthusiasm.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins