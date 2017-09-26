media relations

The Hoffman Agency launches media relations consultancy
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The agency goes ‘back to basics’ as it emphasises the importance of B2B brands connecting with the media.

3 things automation can and cannot do to reshape PR
Sep 26, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

How far can companies like SumoStory go to bring technological efficiency to the practice?

The good news or bad news first debate
May 12, 2015
Chris Graves

It's an age-old decision for communicators and leaders: Do you deliver the good news or the bad news first? Well, the answer may lie in research done on colonoscopies.

Former Ogilvy & Mather veteran Kaiser Kuo joins Baidu
Jun 22, 2010
Jane Leung

BEIJING - Kaiser Kuo (pictured), former group director of digital strategy at Ogilvy & Mather China, has resurfaced at Baidu as director of international media relations.

Bite Communications wins key HP account in APAC, EMEA
Mar 1, 2010
Anita Davis

ASIA-PACIFIC - Hewlett-Packard has handed Bite Communications its corporate innovation and sustainability communications account in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Ministry of Education calls media analysis pitch in Singapore
Feb 19, 2010
Lai Ee Na

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education (MOE) is calling for bids for its media analysis tender. MediaConnect Asia has made its submission and Media Monitors will do so by the 26 February deadline.

