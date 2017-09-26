media relations
The Hoffman Agency launches media relations consultancy
The agency goes ‘back to basics’ as it emphasises the importance of B2B brands connecting with the media.
3 things automation can and cannot do to reshape PR
How far can companies like SumoStory go to bring technological efficiency to the practice?
The good news or bad news first debate
It's an age-old decision for communicators and leaders: Do you deliver the good news or the bad news first? Well, the answer may lie in research done on colonoscopies.
Former Ogilvy & Mather veteran Kaiser Kuo joins Baidu
BEIJING - Kaiser Kuo (pictured), former group director of digital strategy at Ogilvy & Mather China, has resurfaced at Baidu as director of international media relations.
Bite Communications wins key HP account in APAC, EMEA
ASIA-PACIFIC - Hewlett-Packard has handed Bite Communications its corporate innovation and sustainability communications account in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.
Ministry of Education calls media analysis pitch in Singapore
SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education (MOE) is calling for bids for its media analysis tender. MediaConnect Asia has made its submission and Media Monitors will do so by the 26 February deadline.
