Burger King appoints UM China
The Mediabrands agency will manage the brand's media planning and buying.
Vodafone reviews media account
GLOBAL - Vodafone has begun an agency review for its existing media planning and buying agency arrangements, according to the company.
Expedia appoints Carat as media agency for Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE – Expedia has appointed Aegis Media’s Carat as its media agency for the Southeast Asia region.
PHD Malaysia picks up Papa John's Pizza media business
KUALA LUMPUR - PHD Malaysia has won Papa John’s Pizza media account. The scope of work includes strategy, planning and execution country-wide.
Petronas selects Zenith for media duties
KUALA LUMPUR - Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has appointed Zenith Media as its media buying agency under a two-year contract that starts from 1 April 2011.
PHD tipped to be handling HTC media business
TAIPEI – PHD is tipped to have picked up HTC’s media planning and buying in selected Asian markets.
