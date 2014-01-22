media planning and buying

Burger King appoints UM China
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Burger King appoints UM China

The Mediabrands agency will manage the brand's media planning and buying.

Vodafone reviews media account
Jan 22, 2014
Sophie Chen

Vodafone reviews media account

GLOBAL - Vodafone has begun an agency review for its existing media planning and buying agency arrangements, according to the company.

Expedia appoints Carat as media agency for Southeast Asia
Jul 8, 2011
Unknown Unknown

Expedia appoints Carat as media agency for Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Expedia has appointed Aegis Media’s Carat as its media agency for the Southeast Asia region.

PHD Malaysia picks up Papa John's Pizza media business
Mar 22, 2011
Unknown Unknown

PHD Malaysia picks up Papa John's Pizza media business

KUALA LUMPUR - PHD Malaysia has won Papa John’s Pizza media account. The scope of work includes strategy, planning and execution country-wide.

Petronas selects Zenith for media duties
Mar 21, 2011
Staff Reporters

Petronas selects Zenith for media duties

KUALA LUMPUR - Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has appointed Zenith Media as its media buying agency under a two-year contract that starts from 1 April 2011.

PHD tipped to be handling HTC media business
Mar 15, 2011
Benjamin Li

PHD tipped to be handling HTC media business

TAIPEI – PHD is tipped to have picked up HTC’s media planning and buying in selected Asian markets.

