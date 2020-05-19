mc

M&C Saatchi carries on building in Asia, despite chaos at HQ
May 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See M&C Saatchi's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

M&C Saatchi changes CEO in Australia as it enters 'unprecedented period'
Apr 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

Jaimes Leggett hands over the business to incoming chief executive Justin Graham.

Agency Report Card 2019: M&C Saatchi
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

While scandal rocked the London HQ, M&C Saatchi’s Asia operation went about its business of trying to become a growth engine for the global network. See how well the Asia team did in meeting this objective.

Lord Saatchi, non-executive directors resign from M&C Saatchi board amid scandal
Dec 11, 2019
Lindsay Stein

"We are determined to restore the operational performance and profitability of the business..."

M&C Saatchi launches in Indonesia
Jan 24, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Agency opens third Southeast Asia office with three founding members from local rivals.

M&C Saatchi names APAC CEO
Oct 5, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Network has been without a regional head since Chris Jaques stepped down.

