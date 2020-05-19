mc
M&C Saatchi carries on building in Asia, despite chaos at HQ
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See M&C Saatchi's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
M&C Saatchi changes CEO in Australia as it enters 'unprecedented period'
Jaimes Leggett hands over the business to incoming chief executive Justin Graham.
Agency Report Card 2019: M&C Saatchi
While scandal rocked the London HQ, M&C Saatchi’s Asia operation went about its business of trying to become a growth engine for the global network. See how well the Asia team did in meeting this objective.
Lord Saatchi, non-executive directors resign from M&C Saatchi board amid scandal
"We are determined to restore the operational performance and profitability of the business..."
M&C Saatchi launches in Indonesia
Agency opens third Southeast Asia office with three founding members from local rivals.
M&C Saatchi names APAC CEO
Network has been without a regional head since Chris Jaques stepped down.
