matthew godfrey

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

In an exclusive chat with Campaign, former Y&R and Publicis CEO Matthew Godfrey explains how generative AI and MediaMonks' digital-first approach lured him back to the ad world.

Y&R names Chris Foster as Asia president
Nov 20, 2017
Matthew Miller

Y&R names Chris Foster as Asia president

Longtime Publicis veteran and former APAC head of Saatchi & Saatchi returns to the region to take up the position vacated by Matthew Godfrey.

Spikes Asia 2014: Creativity is efficiency
Sep 9, 2014
Matthew Godfrey

Spikes Asia 2014: Creativity is efficiency

It is high time for the industry to escape the bunker of mediocrity and unite behind the virtuous spiral of highly creative work.

VML and Y&R revamp network structure, focus on shopper marketing in 2014
Nov 22, 2013
Sophie Chen

VML and Y&R revamp network structure, focus on shopper marketing in 2014

ASIA PACIFIC - Y&R has appointed Camellia Tan as director of network development for VML Asia, while Liz Kim will take over Tan's job as director of network development for Y&R Advertising Asia in a move to leverage synergies between the two units for regional and global network expansion.

Y&R’s Hari Ramanathan promoted to chief strategy officer Asia
Sep 30, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Y&R’s Hari Ramanathan promoted to chief strategy officer Asia

SINGAPORE – Hari Ramanathan, regional strategy director of Y&R Asia, has been promoted to chief strategy officer Asia as the network continues to expand its in-market planning teams.

Y&R launches in Myanmar
May 24, 2013
Staff Reporters

Y&R launches in Myanmar

YANGON - Y&R has joined its sister agencies under the WPP group in venturing into the region's newest emerging market, Myanmar.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

3 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

4 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

5 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

6 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

7 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

8 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

The Hermès game: Carefully-guarded craftsmanship or scarcity-driven marketing gimmick?

9 The Hermès game: Carefully-guarded craftsmanship or scarcity-driven marketing gimmick?

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

10 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war