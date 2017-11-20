matthew godfrey
Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks
In an exclusive chat with Campaign, former Y&R and Publicis CEO Matthew Godfrey explains how generative AI and MediaMonks' digital-first approach lured him back to the ad world.
Y&R names Chris Foster as Asia president
Longtime Publicis veteran and former APAC head of Saatchi & Saatchi returns to the region to take up the position vacated by Matthew Godfrey.
Spikes Asia 2014: Creativity is efficiency
It is high time for the industry to escape the bunker of mediocrity and unite behind the virtuous spiral of highly creative work.
VML and Y&R revamp network structure, focus on shopper marketing in 2014
ASIA PACIFIC - Y&R has appointed Camellia Tan as director of network development for VML Asia, while Liz Kim will take over Tan's job as director of network development for Y&R Advertising Asia in a move to leverage synergies between the two units for regional and global network expansion.
Y&R’s Hari Ramanathan promoted to chief strategy officer Asia
SINGAPORE – Hari Ramanathan, regional strategy director of Y&R Asia, has been promoted to chief strategy officer Asia as the network continues to expand its in-market planning teams.
Y&R launches in Myanmar
YANGON - Y&R has joined its sister agencies under the WPP group in venturing into the region's newest emerging market, Myanmar.
