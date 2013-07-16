marketing budgets

With marketing budgets cut, CMOs demand more innovation from agencies
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: According to CMO Outlook by R3 and Campaign Asia-Pacific, marketers demand more proactiveness from agencies, even as they seek more ways to measure effectiveness of their work.

Exclusive survey results: The value of content
Jul 16, 2013
Kate Magee

A survey of client-side marketers in APAC finds out how brands are developing their content marketing strategies.

WARC's latest GMI report presents mixed outlook
Dec 21, 2012
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - WARC's latest GMI (Global Marketing Index) reflects a generally improving outlook among marketers globally and in Asia-Pacific, although pessimism about marketing budgets remains.

