2 days ago
With marketing budgets cut, CMOs demand more innovation from agencies
EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: According to CMO Outlook by R3 and Campaign Asia-Pacific, marketers demand more proactiveness from agencies, even as they seek more ways to measure effectiveness of their work.
Jul 16, 2013
Exclusive survey results: The value of content
A survey of client-side marketers in APAC finds out how brands are developing their content marketing strategies.
Dec 21, 2012
WARC's latest GMI report presents mixed outlook
ASIA-PACIFIC - WARC's latest GMI (Global Marketing Index) reflects a generally improving outlook among marketers globally and in Asia-Pacific, although pessimism about marketing budgets remains.
