Why decision science is increasingly crucial to modern research
1 day ago
David Black

Happy International Research Day! Today's market researchers need help aligning sales data with a proliferation of touchpoint insights.

Why Jeff Bezos is wrong about market research
May 16, 2019
Jerry Clode

A market researcher feels the Amazon founder’s comment that “market research doesn’t help” needs a response.

Why Coca-Cola Japan joined hands with a British tech startup
Sep 1, 2017
David Blecken

The brand speaks for the first time about an initiative that can be seen as a model for more effective research and collaboration between established companies and startups.

A new consultancy rises from Flamingo Tokyo’s ashes
Jun 1, 2017
David Blecken

With Salt, two Flamingo Tokyo alumni aim to offer more holistic services while retaining Flamingo’s insight-driven ethos.

Poor political predictions deliver analytics lessons for marketers
Apr 18, 2017
Olivier Maugain

Failure to predict Trump and Brexit doesn't mean that 'data died'. But there are steps marketers can take to avoid similar black-swan events.

Sponsoring F1: A fast track to Asian hearts?
Sep 18, 2015
Gabey Goh

New research from Octagon suggests that Asian sports fans are more accepting of the role of sponsors in their sport than European fans, signalling great opportunities for marketers.

