1 day ago
Industry’s gender equality progress ‘not fast enough’ for Mars' Michele Oliver
The marketing leader explains how Mars is trying to give a platform to women whose voices 'are not typically heard' and discusses what more the industry needs to do to achieve true equality.
Jan 2, 2019
Will APAC advertising ever tackle its disability deficit?
Portrayals of persons with disabilities are overwhelmingly absent from advertising in Asia. But what barriers stand in the way? And will anything change following the Tokyo Paralympics?
Sep 12, 2016
Candy brand treats people with disabilities like...people
Bawdy, funny Maltesers spots from the UK star people with disabilities, but succeed because they don't focus on the disabilities.
Jun 7, 2010
Maltesers takes on mobile advertising with Hotmob
HONG KONG - Chocolate brand Maltesers has launched its first mobile campaign in Hong Kong to draw the attention and wallet share of tech-savvy consumers.
