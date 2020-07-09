magazines
The future of lifestyle publishing
Beyond the 'print is dead, digital is king' cliché, three other noteworthy reinventions will emerge to revitalise the industry, according to a Singapore publishing veteran.
Major Malaysian publishing house Blu Inc shuts, 200 staff laid off
Blu Inc was responsible for titles such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Cleo.
NME and Uncut sold to Singapore's BandLab
Ex-NME editor suggests digital brand can be 'more valuable' outside publishing company.
Dow Jones is launching luxury glossies even though print is pooped
After launching new Mansion Global and Penta products this year, publisher Mae Cheng tells Campaign Asia-Pacific what's working in the world of glossy magazines.
Hong Kong airlines launches new inflight magazine, +852
The airline revamps its inflight offering with a new publication named after the city's international calling code, along with fresh meals for economy passengers.
Inflight magazines: Paper planes soar higher
Higher quality editorial combined with more passengers means inflight magazines remain a fertile print landing ground for ads. But is the rise of onboard wifi changing the game?
