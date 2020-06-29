lynette pang

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Lynette Pang, Singapore Tourism Board
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

With the world grounded, STB's top marketer has gone nimbly from aggressively promoting Singapore to the rest of the world, to supporting the embattled tourist trade.

WFA names Raja Rajamannar president
Mar 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

Edward Bell of Cathay Pacific, Lynette Pang of Singapore Tourism Board, Atul Agrawal of Tata and Adam Mohamed Wee Abdullah of CIMB join the organisation's executive committee.

STB names TBWA\Singapore as global agency
Dec 15, 2015
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has appointed TBWA\Singapore as its global agency partner for integrated creative, digital and production services.

Fighting talk: STB wants new global creative agency to be a ‘brave sparring partner’
Nov 5, 2015
Gary Scattergood

The ongoing Singapore Tourism Board (STB) global tender might be the biggest the city-state has seen all year—and will likely be so for the next couple of years too—but the organization has insisted it will only hire a partner that is brave enough to stand its ground and challenge the status quo.

