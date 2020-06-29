liverpool
Jubilant Liverpool fans in Malaysia can 'adopt a keg' of Carlsberg
Those taking up the offer get smartphone certificates that they can trade for 100 future beers, helping bars weather the pandemic slowdown.
Standard Chartered celebrates ‘King’ Kenny Dalglish in Liverpool FC campaign
Children’s e-book regales history of club legend for Liverpool’s 125th birthday.
Liverpool FC celebrates Chinese New Year...by ditching football
Klopp lets Chinese fans giggle at his rusty table-tennis form; Brazilian duo lets boss win. Everyone's happy.
There's no need to fear 360-degree video
On a recent trip to Tokyo, AOL SVP Michael Hyman offered advice on using a tool with strong potential that most seem too timid to experiment with.
Standard Chartered invites Liverpool fans to virtual Anfield
Virtual tour of Anfield aims to bring Liverpool’s Asian fans closer to the club.
Carlsberg logo on Liverpool's shirt to appear in Chinese
GLOBAL - Carlsberg is bidding to increase its brand awareness in China with a novel one-off marketing ploy which will see its logo on Liverpool football kit written in Chinese.
