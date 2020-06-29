liverpool

Jubilant Liverpool fans in Malaysia can 'adopt a keg' of Carlsberg
Jun 29, 2020
Ad Nut

Jubilant Liverpool fans in Malaysia can 'adopt a keg' of Carlsberg

Those taking up the offer get smartphone certificates that they can trade for 100 future beers, helping bars weather the pandemic slowdown.

Standard Chartered celebrates ‘King’ Kenny Dalglish in Liverpool FC campaign
May 8, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Standard Chartered celebrates ‘King’ Kenny Dalglish in Liverpool FC campaign

Children’s e-book regales history of club legend for Liverpool’s 125th birthday.

Liverpool FC celebrates Chinese New Year...by ditching football
Jan 23, 2017
Ad Nut

Liverpool FC celebrates Chinese New Year...by ditching football

Klopp lets Chinese fans giggle at his rusty table-tennis form; Brazilian duo lets boss win. Everyone's happy.

There's no need to fear 360-degree video
Oct 3, 2016
David Blecken

There's no need to fear 360-degree video

On a recent trip to Tokyo, AOL SVP Michael Hyman offered advice on using a tool with strong potential that most seem too timid to experiment with.

Standard Chartered invites Liverpool fans to virtual Anfield
Sep 9, 2016
Gabey Goh

Standard Chartered invites Liverpool fans to virtual Anfield

Virtual tour of Anfield aims to bring Liverpool’s Asian fans closer to the club.

Carlsberg logo on Liverpool's shirt to appear in Chinese
Apr 29, 2010
Joe Thomas

Carlsberg logo on Liverpool's shirt to appear in Chinese

GLOBAL - Carlsberg is bidding to increase its brand awareness in China with a novel one-off marketing ploy which will see its logo on Liverpool football kit written in Chinese.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia