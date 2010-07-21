Joe Thomas

Glaceau vitaminwater rolls out global campaign using crowdsourcing
Jul 21, 2010
Joe Thomas

Glaceau vitaminwater rolls out global campaign using crowdsourcing

Glaceau vitaminwater has launched its biggest ever UK marketing campaign as part of a larger global campaign for the Coca-Cola owned soft-drink

Bailey's hands US$58 million account to BBH in marketing shake-up
Jun 7, 2010
Joe Thomas

Bailey's hands US$58 million account to BBH in marketing shake-up

GLOBAL - Bailey's has appointed Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) to handle its Â£40 million (US$58 million) global advertising account as part of a shake-up of its global marketing strategy.

Facebook introduces World Cup passion index
May 14, 2010
Joe Thomas

Facebook introduces World Cup passion index

GLOBAL - Facebook has launched a World Cup index which allows global football fans to rank national teams.

Carlsberg logo on Liverpool's shirt to appear in Chinese
Apr 29, 2010
Joe Thomas

Carlsberg logo on Liverpool's shirt to appear in Chinese

GLOBAL - Carlsberg is bidding to increase its brand awareness in China with a novel one-off marketing ploy which will see its logo on Liverpool football kit written in Chinese.

Coca-Cola embarks on global Fanta campaign
Dec 2, 2009
Joe Thomas

Coca-Cola embarks on global Fanta campaign

GLOBAL - Coca-Cola is to combat falling sales of its Fanta brand with a multimillion-dollar global ad campaign.

Burberry hunts for digital agency
Oct 7, 2009
Joe Thomas

Burberry hunts for digital agency

GLOBAL - British fashion label Burberry is holding a pitch for a digital agency to lead an overhaul of its global website.

